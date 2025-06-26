A RETIRED GP is furious that he was asked to fill in a form or apply online for an appointment with a doctor at a surgery in Stratford.

The former GP – who does not wish to be identified – told the Herald: “It’s tedious and frustrating from the patient’s point of view.”

And he added: “Who’d want to fill in a form saying they’ve got gonorrhoea when that form could be read by an 18-year-old receptionist?”

The retired doctor had taken his 85-year-old wife to the Trinity Court Surgery in Stratford because she was suffering from osteoarthritis in her neck.

But instead of fixing an appointment there and then, they were told by the receptionist that they must fill in a four-sided A4 form by hand or go online to do it. At some point they would get a telephone call to arrange an appointment.

The retired doctor added: “This doesn’t just concern me. It concerns the whole population in the Stratford area. You’re asked to fill in two sheets of A4 paper – four sides of A4 in all – with your name, date of birth, past medical history and medication and what you want to see the doctor for.

“You are filling out something you prefer to discuss with your doctor privately.”

He said: “I don’t want this to be a personal crusade. But this is an obstruction to the service that it ought to be. Now you have to make an application, fill in the details and wait for a telephone call back to you.

“It’s just making it more difficult to obtain the service, in my view. The new system is an obstruction to obtaining the service.”

The former GP was so frustrated by all this that abandoned the idea of filling in a form. “What I’ve done instead is rung up a private hospital to get an appointment with a doctor, and I was given one immediately,” he said.

But Deborah Rowe, deputy practice manager at Trinity Court Surgery – the medical centre the retired GP was complaining about – told the Herald that the form would go straight to a doctor, by-passing reception, and the doctor would deal with it urgently.

She described the system as “total triage” - a system of prioritising patients based on their urgency and the need for attention.

None of this, of course, bears much resemblance to the way things were done in the retired GP’s day.

He said that each doctor at the practice where he worked would have up to 20 appointments booked in the morning (8.30am to lunchtime) and from 4pm to 6.30 or 7pm. From lunchtime to 4pm was the period for visiting patients. Under this system, an additional five “slots” would be kept free in each session so that doctors could deal with urgent cases if they arose.

“You wouldn’t want to be bothering to scan through a computer or look at a form for half the morning deciding who you want to see,” he said.

And he added: “It’s tedious and frustrating from the patient’s point of view. It might be working for them [the practice] but not necessarily for the patients.

“I hope they’ve got arrangements for a young mother with three children – one of them screaming with ear ache. What arrangements have they got for children under the age of ten and for the very elderly?”