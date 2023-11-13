Stratford-upon-Avon retailers slash opening hours to cut costs and improve work-life balance
Published: 07:21, 13 November 2023
OPEN all hours was once the proud boast of shops everywhere, but now it’s all about working smart.
Three Stratford businesses featured in the Sunday Times newspaper this week have slashed their opening hours to improve their work-life balance, cut costs and adjust to changing customer needs.
Chaucer Head in Chapel Street, which sells rare and second-hand books, is now only open for five or six hours a day from Thursday to Saturday.