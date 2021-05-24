Despite the easing of restrictions, Warwickshire Police are continuing to impose Covid-related fines.

After receiving reports of a large house party near Alcester, police attended a property in Wixford in the early hours of Saturday morning where they found more than 100 people gathered. Four organisers were located and will be reported for fines.

Police were also called to a bar in Union St, Stratford, on Saturday after a male caused a disturbance with door staff. Officers moved the man on, and he was taken home by friends.

The police have yet to respond to the Herald’s enquiries concerning any incidences in the town following the introduction of a Section 35 Dispersal Order last week. Under the order the police are given powers to move people out of the area and forbid their return for 48 hours.