The barrel has been officially rolled out in Henley – but not the one associated with getting the party started in that time-honoured song made popular during the Second World War.

An Edwardian barrel organ has finally made it back to town after being restored as part of the BBC One show The Repair Shop, which aired last Wednesday, 17th August.

Henley Museum and Hertige Centre trustee Norman Kench with the organ featured in a recent episode of BBC's Repair Shop. Photo: Mark Williamson. (58811153)

It was unveiled at the Henley Museum and Heritage Centre on Saturday afternoon by trustee Norman Kench who appeared on the show with his daughter Sarah.

It is believed that the organ last made a public appearance in the town back in 2008 with Henley Rotary Club. Norman told the Herald: “We had a lot of interest from visitors to the centre today. It’s good to have it back in the town for the people to enjoy.”

It is not quite known how it came to be in Henley in the first place, but Norman said that they have found press clippings from the 1950s that show it made appearances at church fetes and was used in fundraising events and street collections.

“The older generations will remember it,” he added.

The mechanical music maker will now be available for clubs and organisations to use once more. “Providing they can get it in and out the front door,” he joked.