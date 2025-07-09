Indian restaurant Aladdin’s in Tiddington is closed following a devastating crash involving the staff minibus on 2nd July.

One man was left fighting for his life, two others were seriously injured, while seven had less serious injuries when the minibus collided with a car on the A34 in Hall Green, at the junction of Stratford Road and Fox Hollies Road, near the Bulls Head pub, just before midnight on Wednesday, 2nd July.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it sent six ambulances, three paramedic officers, its Hazardous Area Response Team, a BASICS (British Association For Immediate Care) emergency doctor and a MERIT ( Medical Emergency Response and Intervention Team) trauma doctor with a critical care paramedic.

Aladdin's

The man left with ‘potentially life-threatening injuries’ was given trauma care and rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Selly Oak on blue lights.

The minibus was returning back to the staff’s homes in Birmingham following the evening shift at the long-established Tiddington restaurnt.

It is understood that Aladdin’s owner Ala Uddin was not involved.

The most seriously injured man was described as ‘lovely’ and a customer favourite.

A note of the restaurant’s website reads: “It is with great sadness that we announce the temporary closure of Aladdin's Restaurant following a road traffic accident involving our team.



”We are heartbroken by this event and appreciate your support and understanding as we focus on recovery.



”The restaurant will remain closed until further notice.



”Thank you for your compassion.”