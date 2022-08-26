Home   News   Article

Long-serving retired doctor from Alcester dies age 96

By Lise Evans
-
levans@stratford-herald.com
Published: 06:00, 26 August 2022
 | Updated: 23:26, 26 August 2022

TRIBUTES have been paid to much-respected and long-serving Alcester GP Adrian Madge.

Dr Madge died on August 11th age 96 after living with vascular dementia for the last 18 months at Ambleside care home, Dodwell, where he was popular with both staff and fellow residents.

He had spent 27 years of his working life in Alcester working in general practice at the Alcester Health Centre in Priory Road before retiring in 1993.

