HANDS off Henley was the battle cry amid growing anger at the threat of up to 2,000 new homes being built on the green belt land encircling it.

The alarm was raised at a packed planning meeting called by Beaudesert and Henley Joint Parish Council on Monday evening, which put the spotlight on proposals contained in the draft Local Plan.

This joint initiative from Stratford and Warwick district councils could see a similar number of homes allocated to Shipston and Wellesbourne, as well as Henley.