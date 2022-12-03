IT was Rev John Ganjavi’s last time helping with this year's Christmas lights switch-on in Henley last Saturday, 26th November as he retires at the end of the year after 33 years as rector.

Henley Christmas lights switch-on. Photo: Iain Duck. (60980776)

About 700 people gathered at the market cross in High Street for the annual occasion where there were seasonal refreshments and an hour of traditional carols tunefully accompanied by Alcester Victoria Silver Band.

Henley Christmas lights switch-on. Photo: Iain Duck. (60983886)

The honour of switching on the lights was given to three pupils; one each from Henley School, Henley Primary and St Mary’s Primary School who were the joint winners of a Christmas art competition.