The NHS is reassuring elderly residents that they do not have to travel to Birmingham to receive the coronavirus vaccine- it is just another option for them.

vaccine (43916863)

This week the Herald has received reports that some elderly residents were confused about an NHS letter they had received asking them if they would like to book a coronavirus vaccination in Birmingham.

The letter triggered concern among some, particularly those who do not drive.

However the NHS has confirmed that travelling to Birmingham for a vaccine is simply a choice and residents can still wait to be called by their local GP practice for a vaccine in due course.

An NHS spokesperson said: “The seven centres are an additional option for people to get vaccinated if it is convenient for them. If it is not, they can instead be jabbed at one of their local vaccination centres in the coming weeks.”

For more information about the vaccination program and the centre in Birmingham visit https://www.southwarwickshireccg.nhs.uk/News/