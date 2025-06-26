‘Residents paying price for Reform UK chaos’ at Warwickshire County Council, says MP

LABOUR MP Matt Western described the county council as “descending into chaos” following the resignation of Reform UK’s Cllr Rob Howard as the council leader.

Warwickshire County Council is currently under the leadership of Cllr Howard’s deputy, 18-year-old George Finch, following his decision yesterday (Wednesday) to step down from the top role for health reasons.

This morning (Thursday), Mr Western, who represents the Warwick & Leamington constituency, said: “I am sorry to hear that the Reform leader of Warwickshire County Council has stepped down from the role after 41 days ‘due to health challenges’.

“It is only eight weeks since the local elections and it appears that the council is already descending into chaos.

Matt Western MP said the teenage interim leader of WCC faced a steep learning curve.

“[Cllr Howard] spent the first three weeks on holiday, and it took almost a whole month for a partial cabinet to be appointed and a further two weeks for the remaining post to be filled. Now we see a change of leader barely a month after the initial appointment.

“I fear that the chaotic running of the council by Reform is leaving Warwickshire residents let down. If they can barely appoint a leader or cabinet, I highly doubt they can run a council or address the problems that Warwickshire desperately needs sorting.

“Residents are being disrespected and disregarded. Running a council isn’t a game and must be treated with the seriousness residents deserve.

“The new interim Leader is the 18-year-old deputy leader. I am all for young people getting involved in politics and believe their voices and viewpoints are invaluable. Young people use council services, and we need young people telling us what they and their peers need support with. However, I fear an 18-year-old as interim leader of the council risks throwing them in the deep end and it will be residents who pay the price.

“He understandably has no experience of local government nor running an organisation of this size and as many of us in similar circumstances would, will find it an incredibly steep learning curve with plenty of mistakes along the way. As I say, running a council with a £500 million budget is not the place to learn on the job.

“We need serious, committed leadership and supporting cabinet running the council and I fear we do not have that and can well imagine the public rapidly losing confidence in their new council.

“Many, including myself, will await to see when they get round to appointing the new Leader and will see whether the Conservatives choose to lend them their support again.”

Cllr Howard, who said he will continue to Attleborough at WCC, was voted in as leader on 16th May while on holiday in the Dominican Republic.

You can read his interview with the Herald here.

The Reform UK group will be looking to appoint a new leader soon.