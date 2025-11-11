Residents of new development want rising bollards to protect private road in Stratford’s Old Town

PROPOSALS for rising bollards have got tempers rising in Stratford’s Old Town

Yeomanry Mews was built in 2023 on the site of the Territorial Army building at the end of New Broad Street.

At the time the Herald reported that residents in the area were unhappy that the road where the new houses were being built would be private when they said they were led to believe it would be public and include a turning circle.

Now their new neighbours in Yeomanry Mews are trying to install rising bollards at the end of narrow New Broad Street to keep their private road private.

Yeomanry Mews Property Management Ltd stressed in its planning application documents that ‘our objection to vehicular access, turning, speeding and parking in Yeomanry Mews is not aimed at our local neighbours’.

The private road at the end of New Board Street, Stratford.

The problem, they continue, is the ‘disrespectful behaviours of non-residents who are using the Mews for school drop-offs and pick-ups, scout hut activities, boxing club, Friday Mosque, deliveries, and now many trades vehicles’.

The documents also point out that the residents of the 10 new build houses have to pay for all road repairs and resurfacing, and would be liable for accidents or incidents in the road.

To try to keep out the public, ‘Private Road’ was painted on the street where Yeomanry Mews begins in the hope of avoiding the ‘need for a physical barrier’.

The management company already has permission to install a gate across the street but has submitted plans for rising bollards, which will be heard at a Stratford District Council planning committee meeting on 19th November.

The proposals have attracted 42 letters of objection covering concerns about vehicle movements, pedestrian safety, disruption to properties and driveways on New Broad Street, the impact of the bollards on the conservation area and access issues for emergency services, delivery vehicles and rubbish/recycling collections.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has not objected but said that the bollards need to have a suitable override for use in emergency situations.

Planning officers have recommended that the bollards should be allowed.

They state in papers for next week’s meeting: ‘The inadequate turning facility to serve the general public on New Broad Street is a longstanding issue not caused by or specific to this application.

‘Given that the proposal is for retractable bollards, which do not have a bearing on the width of the road, it is also not the responsibility of the development to improve the current situation. Therefore, it is not considered that the width of the road is a relevant planning consideration for this application. Further to this, prior to the development of 10 dwellings the site was occupied by an Army Cadet facility. This was enclosed by fencing and gates across the width of the street. Accordingly, there was no turning area.’

The officers add: ‘Any loss of parking and turning facility must be understood in the context that such manoeuvres have only been possible for a relatively short period of time and involve unauthorised access to private land.’

The final decision will be made by councillors.