TENANTS at a Stratford retirement housing complex are furious after raw sewage spewed into a communal hallway. They said the stench on the ground-floor of Rosalind Court was so vile, that while using a nearby laundry room, tenants were forced to wear masks.

Tenant Robert Vernon told the Herald it was just one of a string of failings causing “pain and suffering” to over-55s living in the building on Brunel Way. He is angry at Orbit, which runs the building, and said they were first alerted more than four weeks ago about the sewage but nothing was done until a few days ago.

Sewage leaked from this flat for weeks, soaking the communal hallway. (56528473)

Robert, a retired businessman who has lived in Rosalind Court since it opened two and-a-half-years ago, said although areas of carpet have been taken up, the stink of sewage is still overwhelming.

He said: “It’s a disgusting mess and it’s not just the ground floor, the smell is permeating up through the building.”

He described how one elderly woman living on the ground floor was horrified when the sewage began “bleeding through the walls” of her flat. Some of her furniture and furnishings were ruined and she has been temporarily moved to another apartment.

Another tenant, who uses a wheelchair, was distressed at having to put her hands on the wheels, after they ran through “poo-soaked carpet”.