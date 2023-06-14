BIDFORD was rallying to help villagers whose homes were damaged by a fire yesterday morning (Wednesday).

A message on Facebook called for items to help the residents who were said to have lost everything in the blaze.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services sent six crews and a turntable ladder to the fire in Copenhagen Way.

View of a fire engine.

The emergency services said they were alerted to the fire at 1.46am.

A spokesperson said: “The fire was located on the first floor and roof space. Crews tackled the blaze using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and a covering jet.

“The fire had spread from the property of origin to an adjoining property via a common roof void but was contained at the loft partition wall by the crews and prevented from spreading further.”

The residents of both homes had escaped from the properties – some were checked over by the ambulance service.

One dog was found outside by crews and returned to its owner.

The police were also in attendance.