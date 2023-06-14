Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Bidford residents flee early morning house fire

By Lise Evans
-
levans@stratford-herald.com
Published: 17:49, 14 June 2023
 | Updated: 17:53, 14 June 2023

BIDFORD was rallying to help villagers whose homes were damaged by a fire yesterday morning (Wednesday).

A message on Facebook called for items to help the residents who were said to have lost everything in the blaze.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services sent six crews and a turntable ladder to the fire in Copenhagen Way.

View of a fire engine.
View of a fire engine.

The emergency services said they were alerted to the fire at 1.46am.

A spokesperson said: “The fire was located on the first floor and roof space. Crews tackled the blaze using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and a covering jet.

“The fire had spread from the property of origin to an adjoining property via a common roof void but was contained at the loft partition wall by the crews and prevented from spreading further.”

The residents of both homes had escaped from the properties – some were checked over by the ambulance service.

One dog was found outside by crews and returned to its owner.

The police were also in attendance.

All Warwickshire News Fire Stratford-upon-Avon Lise Evans
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE