Video - Residents evacuated as firefighters tackle large blaze at Warwickshire industrial estate

By Stratford Newsdesk
Published: 12:44, 27 August 2021
 | Updated: 13:09, 27 August 2021
The fire in Leamington Photo: Mark Williamson (50650127)
A large fire at an industrial estate has prompted the evacuation of surrounding properties as it is feared the blaze may involve chemicals.

A huge plume of smoke can be seen rising above the scene of the incident at Leeson Polyurethanes on Juno Drive in Leamington, with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service in attendance.

Local Labour MP Matt Western said he has heard the fire may involve chemicals from a plastics business unit.

Warwickshire Police said properties within the vicinity of Juno Drive are being evacuated.

Anyone living within 70 metres of the site are being urged to keep windows and doors closed.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it has two paramedic officers and a Hazardous Area Response Team at the scene.

It added it currently has no patients to deal with.

Police said road closures are in place.

The fire in Leamington Photo: Mark Williamson (50650129)
