FURTHER safety concerns on a section of the Birmingham Road in Stratford, were raised ahead of children returning to school this week.

The points were highlighted by residents who live near the road, which is currently undergoing development, at a public meeting at Venture House Community Hub last Thursday (28th August).

Around 50 residents sat or stood as Warwickshire County Council officers gave an update on the latest stage of the development.

As previously reported by the Herald, part of the scheme includes changing Birmingham Road so there are two lanes heading towards town and one leaving. The new design, how-ever, has seen the loss of a right turn lane into Justins Avenue and means that traffic turning right from that street onto Birmingham Road now has to cross two lanes of traffic – the same applies for nearby Oakleigh Road.

One woman said she had lived in Stratford for 88 years, said that she’d never seen anything like the disruption the Birmingham Road project has caused. “The children going back to school worries me. There are a lot of lovely children who live around Oakleigh Road and they don’t deserve to be treated like this,” she said.

The changes also include ‘Keep Clear’ written on one of the Birmingham Road lanes and two ‘Give Way’ points for motorists on Justins Avenue. Several people at the meeting called for the road to be changed back to how it was before.

Cllr Lorraine Grocott (Lib Dem, Stratford North) chaired the meeting, with presentations being made by four WCC officers. These included details of how the council collected the data which was used to design the Birmingham Road scheme with the aim of easing congestion.

“The last thing any of us want to see on Birmingham Road is people having accidents,” said Cllr Grocott. “We want to get this feedback from you, and we will be monitoring [the road] to make sure it stays safe,” one of the officers told the meeting after hearing some of the concerns.

The meeting lasted for almost one hour 45 minutes, with over one hour and 15 minutes of this being residents highlighting issues. Many gave accounts of living near the project, with one motorcyclist saying he had stopped using his bike due to not feeling safe on the Birmingham Road.

“You’ve made it very dangerous,” one frustrated person said. “First of all, you’ve got no filter lane into Justins Avenue or Oakleigh Road. Behind there are two schools and a mass of people that live there. You’ve put in a second lane, which now people are using for overtaking.

“There are people on mobility scooters, with pushchairs and then you’ve got elderly people moving around and lots of children in the area.”

A point raised by several residents was to call for two lanes going out of Stratford rather than into the town, to alleviate congestion heading towards the A46. “All you’re doing is trying to make traffic get into Stratford faster, and it’s not safe. We’d just like to go back to what it was before,” another added.

There was also concern that the congestion and danger posed by people driving into Stratford on the new second lane will increase when schools return this week.

At the end of the meeting, residents were told that their points and questions would be taken and placed on the ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ section of the A3400 Birmingham Road project. Details of the next meeting will be announced in due course.

Commenting to the Herald yesterday (Wednesday), Cllr Grocott said: “Residents were very forthright with their views and gave the officers feedback on their plans. One message that we took away was that there are concerns about the junctions at Justins Avenue and Oakleigh Road where drivers emerging right onto the A3400 now need to negotiate two lanes of traffic.

“We have noted all of the issues raised by residents and will be responding to the points raised. I would like to assure the public that safety is a primary concern, and therefore the officers have requested a full road safety audit to be carried out on the completed sections of the scheme, so any issues can be addressed. I will be progressing matters with officers and reporting back to residents as promised at the meeting.”

After the meeting, WCC gave an update on what comes next for the project. A spokesperson said: “Our contractor will be commencing works on the inbound footway from Park Road roundabout to Clopton Road and the outbound footway from Hamlet Way to Park Road roundabout from September 2025, as planned.

“The works will involve new drainage infrastructure, improved street lighting, new traffic signals and footway resurfacing. In the vicinity of Park Road roundabout, a landscaped area will be constructed together with a new drainage channel to capture rainwater run-off from the large tarmac area fronting No. 173 to 153 Birmingham Road to reduce the risk of flooding of the neighbouring driveways. The planned planting will add aesthetic value to the area.”

Two-way traffic would be maintained along Birmingham Road by the use of narrow lanes. For safety, all pedestrians would be directed onto the opposite footway using either existing or temporary crossing points, the spokesperson added.

