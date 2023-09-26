Stratford-upon-Avon’s new local nature reserve is officially opened
Published: 17:27, 26 September 2023
TURNING a former tip in Stratford into a nature reserve was always going to be a tricky business.
Especially when the land had been reclaimed by nature – and claimed by a dedicated group of people who wanted that nature protected and undisturbed by more human intrusion.
The Riverside Project has travelled from concept to a revised and revamped concept via protest, campaigns, concerns and onto rather expensive reclamation work.