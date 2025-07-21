SCOUTING is a tradition generations of boys (and later girls) from Chipping Campden have taken part in over the years - and a big anniversary is on the horizon.

2026 marks 100 years of scouting in the Cotswolds town, and the momentous occasion is being remembered thanks to the work of two passionate volunteers. From within the walls of the archive room at Chipping Campden Historical Society (CCHS), efforts to piece together as much of the town’s scouting timeline as possible is well underway.

Becki Harrison is a Beaver leader with Chipping Campden Scout Group, and with the help of CCHS archive co-ordinator Judith Ellis, she is bringing together a century of history.

Campden Scouts camping in Cranham Wood, Gloucestershire. Centre is Commander Fred Hart, scout leader

Initially, the project to promote the centenary was devised to attract more adults to come and join as scout leaders. However, the more the pair discovered, the more they wanted to make sure the rich history is remembered for generations to come with some exciting ideas in the pipeline.

Word about the project to collect information ahead of the centenary was spread in the Campden Notice Board through an article written by Becki. Published earlier this month, she referenced a piece in the Evesham Journal dated 13th March 1926 which covered a meeting in the town where the scout group was given the greenlight to start.

“News articles were very wordy back then, so most of the information came from the Evesham Journal article. We've got pictures, but they aren’t from the same time. We don’t have photos from the start of the group, we're still piecing together how each photo coincides with each timeline.

“We don't have a complete solid timeline, and I don’t think we ever will just because of how long the period of time is. However, it's quite fun still piecing it together. We still have people coming to us with their experiences of the scouts in Chipping Campden over the years.”

The project has already had messages from Chipping Campden scouts of the past, and Becki hopes this continues.

Campden Grammar School Troop in 1957

“One man got in touch to tell us about when he went on a scout trip to Switzerland back in 1956. It’s so fascinating being able to hear from people from across the years.

“Although the first group was formed in 1926, it only originally went until 1956 before closing down. We've got another scout troop in the high school that this man was part of. Now we've got to discover when this closed and why it was in the school, which we're still trying to work out.

Becki has a hope of getting the information compiled and publishing a book, providing something that could sit alongside other local works in the CCHS for people to enjoy for years to come.

Judith added to this, suggesting a YouTube film relating to the anniversary would be good, and that current scouts would be keen to help make this. Getting current scouts involved in any anniversary celebrations is something Becki is keen on.

Much of the research has come through reading through scrapbooks and other archival information at the CCHS. Whilst talking to the Herald, Becki and Judith flicked through scrapbooks collected of key comments in the town’s history, including scouting moments such as jamborees and other trips abroad.

The CCHS has a selection of photos of scouts over the years, and Becki has a plan for how these can be kept alive.

Campden Scouts in around 1948

“I've thought about recreating some of the photos we have over the years by using current scouts. I know where some of them are taken so this would work well.

“What would be really good is that if I could pinpoint factually what uniform was, I would love to change it for the hundred years. I do know that the neckers were blue and yellow. Right now it is green and yellow. If I can actually nail down other points of what the uniform was, maybe without the stiff looking hats that they had at the start, that would be amazing.”

The project is still in its infancy, and both Becki and Judith are keen for more people to get in touch and share their memories of scouting in Chipping Campden. The pair hope to be able to present their findings in some form next year, and with hopes that current scouts in the village could get involved, there is plenty of excitement and passion fuelling this ahead of the all important centenary.

If you have any information on the subject that you would like to share, email Becki at Becki@resltd.co.uk.



