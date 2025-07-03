TWO major research projects have concluded that local government in Warwickshire should be split between the north and the south of the county under changes envisaged by Whitehall.

Their findings are strongly against the idea of one huge authority governing the whole of the county and taking on the responsibilities currently undertaken by Warwickshire County Council and five district and borough councils.

This would mean the districts of Stratford and Warwick would be combined as one unitary authority in the south of the county with Rugby, Nuneaton and Bedworth and North Warwickshire forming a separate entity in the north.

Warwickshire County Council would be abolished and its functions taken over by the two new unitary councils – South Warwickshire and North Warwickshire – along with those already administered by the districts and boroughs.

The conclusions are contained in two separate reports by the consultants Deloitte and the polling organisation Opinion Research Services (ORS).

The Warwickshire County Council political map following the elections on 1st May.

The reports are being presented to members of Stratford District Council’s ruling cabinet at their meeting on Monday (7th July). The cabinet is being asked to decide which is its preferred option – a single unitary authority covering the whole of Warwickshire or two separate councils, one in the south and one in the north.

However, this will not be its last opportunity to offer an opinion. Its final decision for submission to the government will be in November after further public consultation on the issue.

In its report, Deloitte says that there is so much variation between the north and the south of the county that they should be considered separate places with their own unique challenges and priorities.

It states: “Residents have very different needs and concerns in both places, and there are relatively consistent needs and concerns within both north and south. A two-unitary model, therefore, ensures that local government in Warwickshire will reflect real places, rather than an artificial one.

“This model allows for tailored policies and initiatives that respect existing cultural and economic disparities, fostering a stronger sense of local ownership and belonging while enabling closer engagement with communities and unique needs and priorities.”

One startling disparity bet-ween the north and south of the county is that of council tax. In his report to councillors on Monday Stratford District Council’s chief executive, David Buckland, points out that Stratford has the lowest tax in the county, with Warwick second lowest. A graph shows that while typical Band D taxpayers in the Stratford district will pay £169.12 in 2025-26, and those in the Warwick district £187.60, Band D taxpayers in Nuneaton and Bedworth will be paying £271.47, while those in North Warwickshire and Rugby will be forking out £242.75 and £223.53 respectively.

Mr Buckland says the difference between the highest (Nuneaton and Bedworth) and the lowest (Stratford) is £102.35. Under a single unitary in Warwickshire council tax would have to be harmonised, with the same level of tax charged over the whole area – a strong hint that taxpayers in Stratford and Warwick would see their council tax bills rise sharply.

In its report Deloitte states: “Dividing Warwickshire into two unitaries provides a stronger platform for local communities to have their voices heard. Each unitary, with its focused geographical area, can develop a deeper understanding of its communities’ unique challenges and opportunities.” And it adds: “A two-unitary model fosters strong local leadership by empowering communities to take ownership of their futures.”

Deloitte concludes: “By promoting balanced representation, enhancing local focus and fostering strong leadership, this model can pave the way for a more prosperous and equitable future for the region.”

Meanwhile a survey of public opinion throughout Warwickshire by ORS – conducted in 2020 – showed that more than two-thirds of residents would prefer two unitary authorities covering the county rather than a single large one.

Interestingly, nine out of ten residents stated that it was either very or fairly important that decisions affecting their own town or village were made as locally as possible (potentially through town or parish councils, or other community arrangements).

One crucial piece of information being provided to councillors on Monday by Mr Buckland is population projection.

Estimates of population increase in the Stratford district – published as recently as last week – reveal a projected rise from 141,929 in 2023 to 188,308 in 2047. The comparative figures for the Warwick district show a projected increase from 153,153 to 179,208. If these expectations come to pass, South Warwickshire will have a population of 367,516 by 2047, with North Warwickshire’s numbering 381,142.

In the whole of Warwickshire the expected rise is from 617,823 to 748,658 over the same period.

Cllr Susan Juned (Lib Dem, Alcester East), the leader of Stratford District Council, told the Herald: “Our preference is for two authorities – north and south – and then we can go to consultation to find out what the majority of businesses, citizens and organisations think.”