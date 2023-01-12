HEARING a man’s cries for help, Stratford resident, John Norden, wasted no time in pulling the man out of the River Avon at Lucy’s Mill last Saturday.

John, aged 68, a retired airline pilot, responded immediately when he heard a man shouting “help! Help me!” as he’d entered the river by the old mill sluice intake at Lucy’s Mill. John pulled the man – thought to be in his 30s – out of the river by his arm.

John said: “I have a key to access the sluice intake and the man was hanging on to the ironwork of the gate. I pulled him up by the arm and he scrambled out of the river. It wasn’t a lifesaving act – I wouldn’t say that but he was in shock and crying but conscious when he got out. I just did what anybody would do to help someone. I was very impressed with the emergency services who were there in a matter of minutes.”