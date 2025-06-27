A PROPOSED planning application for a 66-bed care home in Bishopton has been outlined by developers - on land previously earmarked for a potential educational facility.

The proposals have been put forward by LNT Care Developments and a letter sent to nearby residents outlines what the plans are and also that an application has been sent to Stratford District Council - something the council has said is not the case.

The letter, sent out on 2nd June, outlines plans for a purpose built care home on land to the north of Bishopton Lane and west of Drooper Drive, Lockside Wharf. LNT Care Developments told residents: “Following an appreciation for the general character of the area and constraints of the site as well as design criteria required, we are proposing a new two storey 66-bed care home.”

This letter was shared on the Bishopton social media group, and members responded with anger. The proposals for a care home are for a piece of land that had been set aside for the homes and school.

One Facebook user said: “I have been waiting since February for my son to be placed! SEND parents desperately need a special school ! If he doesn’t get in to welcome he’s going to be moved every two years ! That can’t be right for a kid who needs routine and consistency,” whilst another added: “That’s really poor and not the right place for flats!”

An application previously submitted for this area of land by Taylor Wimpey and Miller Homes was for 500 dwellings and safeguarding of land for a 1 form entry primary school. The nature of this new proposal, for a care home, sees a different plan for this land.

Stratford District Council

Despite frustrations from residents around the Bishopton Lane area, the Herald contacted Warwickshire County Council who said that the requirement for a primary school on this land was removed in 2022.

In May 2024, WCC announced investment that would see thousands of new school places created across the county. One of these will be the relocation and expansion of Shottery St Andrew’s Church of England Primary School, with £15.573 million set aside by the council. The school currently has 91 places, and this will increase to 420 by September 2026.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: “The District Council safeguarded this land for a potential educational facility. However, in 2022, the requirement for a primary school on this site was formally removed.

This decision was based on a thorough assessment which concluded that there is currently sufficient primary school capacity within the town to meet demand. As such, the land is no longer reserved for educational use, which has allowed for alternative proposals to be considered.”

Should this area become the care home facility outlined by the developers, it would become home to the 11th care home in Stratford.



