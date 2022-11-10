Repairs to Greenway path near Long Marston scheduled to start in November

MAINTENANCE work will be taking place along the Stratford Greenway over the next few weeks, including repairs to the path.

Warwickshire County Council has said the walking and cycling route will remain open to the public, but urged people to be careful around machinery and to keep dogs on leads.

The Greenway (60558318)

Some mowing work on the verges has already started, but a tractor will return in December for another two days to cut back hedges.

Path repair and ditching, between Milcote and Long Marston, will start on Monday, 21st November and last for approximately three weeks. The council said the work will help prevent occasional flooding around the Knobbs Farm Crossing.

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture at Warwickshire County Council, said: “After an incredibly busy half-term holiday across our country parks, now is the perfect time to make some important upgrades and improvements that will help keep our parks and greenways in tip-top condition.

“Works have been planned in a way that keeps disruption to a minimum, so walkers, wheelchair users, cyclists and horse-riders will still be able to enjoy travelling along the greenway surrounded by the beautiful autumnal leaves.”