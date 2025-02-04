STRATFORD residents plagued by anti-social behaviour who pinned their hopes on extra powers being given to police are frustrated by the slow progress of the initiative.

Those living around the Windsor Street area have regularly complained for the last three years about continued issues with street drinkers and young people causing nuisance.

Problems include partying and dangerous behaviour in the multi-storey car park, and loud music, which is especially bad during the summer months.

In March 2024 Stratford District Council asked the public’s opinion on introducing a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO).

Area that the PSPO will cover.

Once in place, the PSPO will give officers and PCSOs powers to confiscate alcohol from those causing bother and issue on-the-spot fines of up to £100. Anyone who fails to comply could face prosecution.

In order to put the PSPO in place, the legally required consultation took place over seven weeks and ended in May.

Results of the consultation were published on the district council website following a meeting of the regulatory committee on 5th December.

Councillors rubber-stamped the PSPO which will be in place for three years. They also approved broadening the geographic reach of the order, so it covers the whole of Stratford, not just the town centre.

However, the PSPO is not yet enforceable as signs must be erected declaring the order. The signs have been ordered and are due around the end of February – nearly a year after the consultation launched.

A spokesperson for Stratford District Council told the Herald: “Now that the order [PSPO] has been approved the final measures including installation of signage will be taking place so that the order will become enforceable. When the order goes live the district council will publicise and promote this so residents and businesses are aware.”

PC Tristan Jelfs, left, and PC Mark Lucas on patrol in Rother Street, Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson

In all, 188 respondents completed the consultation, and were overwhelmingly (96.3 per cent) in support of the order.

The consultation results show alcohol and anti-social behaviour (ASB) use was seen daily by 49.2 per cent of respondents, 36.2 per cent weekly and 10.3 per cent monthly.

One of the Windsor Street residents, who prefers to remain anonymous, told the Herald: “It’s a positive step that the PSPO is coming into force, but I will be amazed if the council will enforce it based on our experience of our dealings with them over the last two years.

“It would mean taking action. And at the end of the day it’s just a few signs going up.

“None of the council’s other signs are enforced, for example, ‘CCTV in operation 24 hours’– is it really monitored? I have my doubts as we residents have had to inform them of the ASB that occurs, so I have no reason to believe that a few signs going up advising of the PSPO will make any difference once the regular offenders wise up to what they can get away with.”

One policing initiative that has shown dividends has been the introduction of Operation Resolve last April which saw extra patrolling 18 ASB and crime hotspots in the county, including Stratford town centre.

Figures from November show violence in hotspot areas decreased by 39 per cent with 22 fewer offences recorded against the three year average.

Additionally, ASB decreased by 25 per cent with 37 fewer incidents recorded. While crimes in hotspot areas decreased by 28 per cent.

Another town centre resident added: “Police initiatives have helped and foot patrols have been visible, so the ‘drinking club’ that regularly met near our house have disappeared for now. However, problems still persist. And nothing has been done about the dingy and unlit Windsor Street car park, which still has safety issues, and continues to be the scene of ASB and dangerous behaviour.”



