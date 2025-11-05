Alcester

Alcester Royal British Legion host a Remembrance Concert on 8th November at 7.30pm at St Nicholas Church. Tickets are £10 for adults and £6 for under 16s and the concert will support the Alcester RBL. Alcester Victoria Silver Band will lead proceedings. Tickets can be bought from the RBL or Guys Menswear .

A memorial service will be held at the church on Sunday 9th November at around 10.30am, with a short event taking place at the war memorial to mark Armistice Day at 11am on Tuesday 11th November.

Bidford

This year the parade in Bidford will gather in the car park opposite the old Legion club at 9am on Sunday. It will then move up the High Street to St Laurence Church for a service which begins at 9.40am. Afterwards, a short service, including the two- minute silence, will be held at the war memorial.

Henley

A parade leaves St Nicholas Church to St John’s Church at around 10.45am on 9th November, this will be followed by a service. On 11th November, the two-minute silence will be observed with a gathering outside the church.

Remembrance Day ceremony outside St Nicholas Church on Sunday in Alcester Photo: Lise Evans

Kineton

The village will come together at 10.45am on Remembrance Sunday with a service taking place at the village war memorial. On Armistice Day, there will also be a small gathering at the memorial, which will include a two-minute silence at 11am.

Shipston

Remembrance Sunday in Shipston will see a parade gather on the High Street at 10am and move up to St Edmund’s Church. There will then be a service which gets under way at 10.45am. On Armistice Day, a small service for the two minutes silence will be held in the town’s Gyratory Garden at 11am.

Southam

The Boys Brigade will lead a procession starting at the village hall and ending at the war memorial on 9th November. This will begin at 2.30pm and then there will be a Service of Remembrance at 3pm at the war memorial.

Following the service, refreshments will be served at the village hall and all are welcome to join. During the afternoon, Old Road will be closed to traffic.

Stratford

On Friday 7th November from 7.30pm a Concert of Remembrance will be held at the town hall. Tickets are £15 with funds going towards the Stratford Royal British Legion. A series of war time tunes will be played during the evening by singer Lili Redman and pianist Tom Millar. You can buy tickets at stratfordremembers.co.uk

Remembrance Day ceremony outside St Edmund Church on Sunday in Shipston. Photo: Iain Duck

A Service of Remembrance and wreath-laying will take place at Garden of Remembrance in Old Town from 10.30am to 12 noon on Sunday, 9th November. There will be a march past and salute in Church Street opposite the district council building after the service.

Stratford Town Football Club will hold its first official One Club Day and Remembrance Day on Saturday (8th November).

The day, which will bring together all of the club’s teams at the Arden Garages Stadium, will include a Remembrance ceremony, conducted with the Royal British Legion, featuring a bugler performing the Last Post and a minute’s silence.

There will also be a pre-match parade around the pitch featuring players and representatives of the club and teams.

It all takes place prior to the Bards’ league game against Stourbridge, which starts at 3pm.

On Sunday Stratford Boat Club members will take time out from rowing to remember those who died in world wars and other conflicts.

Stratford Remembrance parade and service at the Garden of Remembrance on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

The Act of Remembrance, at 10.45am, will include reference to Francis Percival Hitchman who died in the First World War –the Hitchman family still have links with the club.

Members will meet around the club’s memorial by the River Avon where wreaths will be laid by the club’s oldest and youngest members.

Remembrance Day poetry will be read on Tuesday (11th November) at Rother Street Arts House at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets from www.rotherstreetarts.org

Studley

The Studley Royal British Legion parade will assemble at Pool Road at 10am on 9th November and leave for the town’s war memorial, arriving at 10.45am before the names of the fallen are read out and the Last Post is played.