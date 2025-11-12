SOUTH Warwickshire reflected on the sacrifices made by the country’s service men and women on Sunday (9th November) at Remembrance events across the district.

People turned out to remember people like Francis Percival ‘Frank’ Hitchman, a Stratford man who never made it home from the First World War.

His life – and tragic end – was highlighted at Stratford Boat Club where had at one stage he been a cox.

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

The club as is its tradition, marked Remembrance Sunday at its memorial where wreaths were laid by the club’s oldest member, Donald Imrie, and the youngest member, Hattie McGurk – who are 73 years apart in age – in honour of members who gave their lives in wars and conflicts.

Also in attendance was Louise Beardmore (née Hitchman) who laid a wreath to commemorate Frank. She had first noticed the memorial to Frank during wedding celebrations at the club.

Mark Dewdney, the club’s archivist, researched Frank and found that he was born in Stratford in early 1895 and grew up in the town. He worked for Stratford and Midland Junction Railway as a clerk and was also, for a while, a cox at the boat club where he won in a fours event at Ross in 1908. Sadly, he was the third member of that crew to die in the First World War.

He joined up in November 1915 and served with 15th Battalion, Royal Warwickshire Regiment (2nd Birmingham Pals). He was sent to France in February 1916 and survived the Battle of the Somme.

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Frank was wounded in September 1916 and again in May 1917, but his luck ran out in the third Battle of Ypres – Passchendaele. On 6th October 1917, Frank was wounded close to Menin Road and died at a casualty clearing station.

He was laid to rest in Godewaersvelde British War Cemetery where there are nearly 1,000 other graves of Commonwealth soldiers.

Frank’s life was one of millions remembered on Sunday when, in Stratford, a parade made its way along Church Street and down to the Garden of Remembrance where a service was held, including the laying of wreaths.

Roger Bliss, president of the Stratford branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL), said he was delighted with the number of people who gathered at the garden.

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

“It was the biggest and best supported Remembrance Sunday event I’ve seen in my time as RBL president, which is since Covid-19,” he said. “I was really impressed with the turnout, including with the cadet groups and the lots of younger people there. There weren’t so many veterans, of course, there were only a handful, but they know what to do, they’ve been laying wreaths for many years.”

As well as taking time out to remember the fallen, the crowd also made donations to the RBL, which provides support for members of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, veterans and their families.

Roger added: “Afterwards in the Royal British Legion, nearly £700 was raised by donations that goes towards the national poppy appeal.”

Stratford mayor Cllr Dani Hunter, who laid a wreath on behalf of the town, told the Herald: “I was delighted to see so many people come out to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday. It was moving to witness the support shown for both our current service men and women, as well as those who have served in the past.

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

“It was heartening to see how this important part of our history is being passed down through the generations, and the turnout from young people in our town was particularly wonderful.

“We were also joined by veterans, cadets and many Stratfordians as well as our youth groups and schools who all came together to pay their respects. The turnout was wonderful, and the event was received with great appreciation by everyone in attendance. The service was beautifully conducted and the Stratford fly-past added a very special touch as we laid our wreaths. It was a day full of dignity, reflection and community spirit.”

She added: “I would also like to offer a very sincere thank you to the officers at the town council for all of the work they have done to ensure that the day ran smoothly and respectfully.

“Overall, it was a truly memorable and moving day for our town and I am grateful to everyone who joined us.”

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Hundreds of people also gathered in Alcester for Remembrance Sunday, said Mark Cargill, chair of the Alcester RBL, with St Nicholas Church once again hosting the service.

“It was humbling to see so many people turn out on Sunday to remember, with us, those who have fought in wars to protect our way of life,” he said. “We also remembered those now serving and putting themselves in harm’s way for us. It was a delight to see so many young people there who will carry those special memories of our loved ones into the future.”

In Shipston, the Remembrance Sunday parade went down the High Street for a service at St Edmunds Church.

The mayor Cllr Tony Booth said: “There was another great turnout by the town for the 80th Remembrance Day anniversary to remember all those lives lost and we continue to live in hope that freedom and peace on earth can prevail.”

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Stratford mayor Cllr Dani Hunter.

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Left, Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella lays a wreath.On this page, representatives from the cubs and scouts, and Stratford Town FC paid their respects.

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Above, Rev Patrick Taylor leads the service in Stratford. Below, Donald Imrie, Hattie McGurk and Louise Beardmore (née Hitchman) at Stratford Boat Club.

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

Mike Gittus, President of the Alcester RBL

Remebrance Sunday was marked in Stratford with a ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance. Photo: Mark Williamson

The large crowd in Alcester for the Remembrance Sunday service and parade