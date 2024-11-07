Remembrance services across Stratford district

ALL Remembrance Sunday services hold special moments of reflection and silence, but this year also marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day in 1944.

Across the district a series of processions and services will take place on Sunday (10th November) to remember those who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

The Poppy Cascade down the St Peter’s Church tower in Wellesbourne. Photo: Mark Williamson

These services are the nation’s way of expressing extreme gratitude to the fallen and to those who continue to serve in the armed forces. From the Cenotaph in London to the corners of the Commonwealth heartfelt thanks is observed.

There are many hamlets, villages and towns within Stratford district, each with a memorial or a plaque on a wall honouring the names of the fallen from two world wars.

In Stratford at the Garden of Remembrance, Old Town, a service of Remembrance takes place at 11am with wreath-laying at 10.30am. Following the service, a march past and salute will take place in Church Street opposite Stratford District Council’s offices.

Stratford Boat Club members will be taking time out from rowing to gather at the club’s war memorial at 11am. As is club tradition, wreaths will be laid by the oldest and youngest members.

Alcester’s Remembrance Day parade and church service will assemble in Bleachfield Street at 10.15am ready to set off at 10.30am to St Nicholas Church for 10.45am. There will not be a second part to the parade so at the end of the service the parade and congregation will depart.

The Armistice Day ceremony on Monday 11th November is on St Nicholas Church green, Alcester, at 10.50am around the war memorial. There will be hot drinks served in the Church House afterwards.

Henley Royal British Legion’s Remembrance events on Sunday include paying respects at the war memorial in Ullenhall at 9.30am, a service at St John’s Church, Henley, at 11am and a Wootton Wawen church service at 11am.

In Shipston, parade participants and spectators will assemble in the High Street from 10am with the parade moving off at 10.45am to St Edmund’s Church.

Bidford’s parade leaves the Anglo Saxon car park at 9.15am followed by a church service at St Laurence at 9.30am. The Act of Remembrance at the war memorial is at 11am. There will also be a short Act of Remembrance at the memorial on Armistice Day (11th November) at 11am.

Kineton’s Remembrance commemoration will be at the village war memorial at 10.45am for service at 11am.

Studley Scout Group will be involved in the annual Remembrance parade in Studley on Sunday. The parade will take place through the village. The scouts are asking for help marshalling road closures for the parade. Marshals need to be available from 9.30am. After the parade, there will be a tea party and auction at Studley Sports and Social Club.

The Southam service will follow the parade on Sunday from the Bowling Green pub at 10.30am (gather from 10am). The route incorporates Meadow Road, Daventry Street through to Park Lane. Park Lane will be closed to traffic from 10am to 10.45am and remain closed outside St James Church for the service until midday. The service will begin at 10.45am.



