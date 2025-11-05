Henley

In Henley, the town’s Poppy Appeal group has unveiled an impressive poppy display on the town’s market cross. It will remain in place until 17th November.

The display has been updated this year with an additional 600 poppies. The entire display has approximately 2,000 plus poppies and all are handmade.

Gerald Easton, chairman and Poppy Appeal organiser at the Henley branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “We have displayed the net previously and our aim is to keep extending it each year. The poppies are made by people from all over the local area and gifted to us. The Royal British Legion Henley-in-Arden and District Branch Poppy Appeal are extremely grateful to all those who participate and support the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.”

St James the Great Church in Snitterfield has two cascades of poppies hanging from the tower. Photo: Mark Williamson

Lower Quinton

St Swithin’s Church in Lower Quinton has announced a poppy display which is part of a war-time exhibition at the church.

The exhibition includes a collection of memorabilia, such as a wedding dress and navy uniform from the First World War era, items from Home Guards during the Second World War and old postcards sent by soldiers from overseas. This, and the poppy display, will be open until 14th November.

Snitterfield

A hard-working volunteer group at St James the Great Church in Snitterfield are behind a stunning poppy cascade. Organisers say it will be in place on the outside of the church from Saturday (1st November). Over 13,000 poppies have been created, and two cascades have been created by volunteers.

The Rev Jo Parker said: “The poppies will be going up on Saturday morning, it’s been a real community effort to get them all together, a lot of people in the village have helped out and there have been some long hours put in.

Rachel Biggs, assistant head and head of sixth form, with the poppy cascade at King Edward VI School in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson

Sue Lambert, who led a group of around 50 people to create the cascade, said: “We’ve been working on this since February and we’ve had people helping us out in various ways.

“It’s been the most amazing community project that’s brought so many people together. As well as the red poppies we’ve also got white poppies for peace and purple poppies for the animals who served, so the cascade is quite colourful.

“We had a great deal of help from Wellesbourne. They helped us with the risk assessment when it came to getting it on the tower as of course they are experts in this field.

“I think it’s fair to say that some of us have been living, breathing and dreaming of poppies for months. There’s a part of me that’s thinking that I’ll be glad when it’s up, but the process has been amazing.”

The poppy cascade at St Swithins Church in Lower Quinton

Stratford

King Edward VI School are putting up their poppy cascade, featuring 1,500 handmade poppies, ahead of the school’s Remembrance Service on 11th November.

Wellesbourne

The poppy cascade in Wellesbourne is back on display for a third straight year, with over 3,000 knitted poppies flowing down the side of St Peter’s Church. The installation is 21m tall and 5m wide at the bottom, and will be on display at the church until 15th November.

St Peter’s Church in Wellesbourne unveiled its spectacular cascade of poppies on Saturday, project organiser Kate Skinner, left, being pictured with helpers Sandie Feltham, Ann McArthur, Basia Smith, Jane Gibson and Margaret Moorse. The installation features 3104 poppies measuring 21m high and 5m wide. Photo: Mark Williamson



