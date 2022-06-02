Charles Bates was mayor of Stratford when The Queen and Prince Philip came to Stratford in 1996 on the 800th anniversary of the town’s charter. Sharing a few anecdotes, Charles recalls how he and his wife Tessa – who sadly passed away in 2020 – acted as hosts to the royal pair.

“The Queen and Prince Philip were in quite high spirits; they obviously really enjoyed the visit. It was 1996 and the 800th anniversary of the town’s charter. The Queen came and unveiled the Swan Fountain.

I sort of looked after The Queen while my wife Tessa looked after Prince Philip. Unfortunately Tessa has passed on now – she had cancer. I’ve have quite a few photos from the day and Tess and Prince Philip are laughing together in all of them, she had a marvellous day.

Philip’s humour and caring nature really stood out.

The Queen and Prince Philip visit Stratford, 1996 - pictured with Charles and Tessa Bates

At Waterside there was the unveiling of the new Swan Fountain. The next location was the Guild Chapel. The Queen and the Duke went round Old Town, while the police escorted myself in the mayor’s car the wrong way up Chapel Lane. At the top of Chapel Lane there were a few councillors waiting to greet her. And the first thing she said to me was “You’ve got here before us! How did you do that?”

I said: “Well, M’am, I’ve experienced something I’ve never done before: gone the wrong way up a one-way street.” She had a little smile at that.

The Queen visited the Guild Chapel, shown round by Cllr Steve Turner, and the Duke visited Big School [the schoolroom where Shakespeare is believed to have been a student]. Afterwards we gathered together outside. As we proceeded to the town hall, we passed a Salvation Army officer, who was stood by a parking sign. Philip stops and enquires, “What are you doing here?”; and they replied, “Waiting to see you and the Queen, sir.” So Philip points to the sign and joked, “But it says no waiting!”

Charles Bates with Her Majesty The Queen and Prince Philip

As we then went by Barry the Butchers, they’d got a great big sign across the window and it said ‘Best British beef fit for a queen’.

Philip shouted over, “Oh, you’ve got some beef there – are you selling much?” They responded, “Yes, we’re selling plenty of it, sir.” Then Philip said, “Good, we’ve got some cattle we can let you have…” The Queen turned and said, “Mr Mayor, we’d better move on before he sells the herd.”

As we got to the town hall my daughter was looking down on the royal party from one of the windows standing on a chair, which she hopped off. Later he spotted her and said ‘Did you hurt yourself when you fell from the chair?!’ He was astute and caring.

Her Majesty The Queen signs the visitor's book at Stratford Town Hall

We’d ordered a big cake for the 800th, which the Queen and duke were meant to cut – but the baker had forgotten to leave a pre-cut section, which is what you are meant to do. But again, they took it all in good spirits and managed to cut the cake, even with the huge ceremonial sword.

Their visit came at a difficult time for the royal family, with the situation with Diana up in the air. It was quite poignant that after the reception they went on to the balcony at the town hall, with a cheerful crowd below, and I heard the Queen say to the duke: “Well, Philip, they still like us.” He smiled and nodded.

I also remember when we were in the town hall someone offered the Queen a cup of tea, which she took and had a few sips out of and then she continued to hold it as she walked around. I noticed she was just holding it and I thought she doesn’t really want that tea. I said ‘M’am do you really want that tea?’ And she replied ‘Not really’. So I got rid of it for her. I thought that was really nice as she hadn’t complained. I think it shows she’s not arrogant or anything like that.

Charles Bates with Her Majesty The Queen. (56903288)

Everyone was very excited about the visit, particularly as the Queen was prepared to walk through the streets and meet people.

It was an awe-inspiring day for me, a day I shall always remember obviously.

To do 70 years as a monarch is a hell of a thing, It’s certainly not something those of us alive today will experience again.