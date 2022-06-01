THE sacrifices made by the people of Stratford in two world wars will be commemorated when the town plays host to The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) and its War Graves Week initiative which remembers those who gave their lives for our freedom.

The event aims to encourage people to discover the world wars heritage on their doorstep – learning about the stories of those commemorated by the CWGC across Stratford and district and the skills, dedication and expertise of those CWGC staff who work to keep their memory alive.

Local military historian Pete Summerton looks at the grave of Gillian Dulcie Marr of the Women's Auxiliary Air Force, the only female servicewoman buried in the cemetery. Photo: Mark Williamson

The week runs from 21st to 28th May and in Stratford two events are planned where residents can find out more about the remarkable stories of the men and women of the Commonwealth forces that died in the First and Second World Wars and who are buried at Stratford Cemetery.

CWGC volunteers will be available to share their knowledge about the brave men and women who lived in Stratford and south Warwickshire and who were educated and worked here, but died in action. The lives of foreign nationals who left their homes and loved ones are also remembered as they died at war and now rest in peace in Stratford Cemetery.

The first event takes place with a tour at Stratford Cemetery this Saturday (21st May) from 11am to 12.30am. To find out more visit https://tinyurl.com/4aytadcp.

Then, on Friday, 27th May, there is a CWGC pop-up stall in Rother Street Market from 10am to 2pm.

Tim Parry, Stratford’s CWGC volunteer coordinator, said: “We’re delighted to bring CWGC’s War Graves Week to Stratford. For us at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, remembrance and the sharing and caring for world war heritage is a daily duty. Behind every name on a war grave or memorial is a human story waiting to be discovered and War Graves Week is the perfect opportunity to do just that.