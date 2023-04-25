Amid the terrible raw grief over the tragic loss of three Year 12 students at Chipping Campden in a horrific car crash, a very touching tribute has emerged.

Alex Adams and Gracie Edmunds set up a Gofundme fundraising page ‘In memory of Harry, Frank and Tilly’ late last night (Monday).

By this morning more than £41,000 has already been raised – smashing the initial target of £20K.

Many of the tributes come from students who are sharing moving and heartfelt memories about their lost friends.

a Gofundme fundraising page ‘In memory of Harry, Frank and Tilly’

As well as being an outlet for grief, the fundraiser will see money donated to Midland Air Ambulance.

Fundraisers Alex and Gracie, along with friend Taylor, are being sponsored to run the Oxford Half Marathon in October.

When the crash happened on Friday afternoon on the Campden Road to Shipston, four air ambulances arrived at the scene to swiftly airlift the students to hospital. Sadly, despite the best medical care, Harry, Frank and Tilly succumbed to their injuries over the weekend.

Alex said: “Fellow close friends and schoolmates Gracie, Taylor and myself are running the Oxford Half Marathon on the 15th October to raise money for this amazing service, and help them in saving lives in and around our community in the future. Us three teenagers will do everything we can to help this service save as many lives as possible so close communities like ours don’t have to suffer with loss. We hope you can join us in helping out this amazing service.

To donate visit Fundraiser by Alex Adams : In memory of Harry, Frank and Tilly (gofundme.com)