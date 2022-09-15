Remediation work planned to clear asbestos from Stratford Riverside

CAMPAIGNERS who want to improve conditions on Lench Meadows in Stratford so it can become a local nature reserve are not entirely satisfied with measures announced yesterday (Wednesday) to remove asbestos from the site.

In a joint statement, Stratford District Council and Stratford Town Trust listed a number of steps that were being taken to deal with contaminated land at the location, which is part of the new Riverside Project.

The Riverside Project pictured last week. (59354172)

The statement said: “Following the discovery of materials containing asbestos on the Lench Meadows, expert advice was sought from environmental and contaminated land specialist, Crossfield Consulting.

“As a result, Ashbee Solutions, a Health & Safety Executive (HSE) licensed asbestos removal contractor, carried out a gridded walkover of the site and removed a quantity of what is understood to be fragments of cement containing asbestos.

“Two areas were found to contain a relatively small amount of material. Of these, the area surrounding the butterfly mound contained a higher concentration of cement-bound asbestos fragments, and there was a single find of a partially buried section of what is believed to be pipe insulation containing asbestos.”

The statement added: “Given the higher prevalence of asbestos-containing materials removed from the flat areas between the butterfly mounds, this area is being covered with a geo textile separator and 150mm of clean sandy topsoil imported to site as advised by specialists.

Lench Meadows: Photo: Looking Down Drone Services (59354243)

“This double layer geo textile separator is designed to prevent any further material being brought to the surface by weather conditions or animals. The approved topsoil is nutrient poor to promote the growth of a range of wildflower and plant species. When established the vegetation will add a further layer of protection.

“The shaped butterfly mound will be extended with clean imported topsoil to a depth of 1.5 metres to cover material believed to be pipe insulation containing asbestos which was been reburied and damped down in accordance with specialist advice.

“After reseeding, the areas will be protected by fencing to allow the vegetation to establish.

This will not affect access to the pathways.”

The council and the trust said they were both committed to their aim of creating a local nature reserve. They added that the safety of the public remained their main concern.

But Richard Price, a leading member of Friends of Lench Meadows (FLM), told the Herald yesterday that although FLM was pleased that a remediation plan was finally in place, there were still aspects of it that raised concerns.

He said that Paul Nathanail, a land contamination expert, had informed FLM that while using ‘geo textile’ under a 150mm clean soil cap on flat ground was appropriate, it would not prove adequate on inclined areas where water flowed, because it would be vulnerable to erosion.

Mr Price added: “It is unfortunate that deeply flawed strategies have been employed throughout this scheme, and, despite numerous warnings throughout from concerned parties, the discovery of not only asbestos but also a myriad other health-risking articles (including copious quantities of broken glass and waste, including medical detritus) through carelessness, have added costs and unearthed potentially enormous hazards to both humans and wildlife.”