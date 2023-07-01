WHEN the 6888th Battalion arrived in Britain from America in 1945, they were tasked with helping to boost the morale of the troops fighting in the Second World War.

This they were to achieve from their base in Edgbaston, Birmingham, where they were to sort through millions of pieces of undelivered post that should have been sent to the front line, letters and parcels from back home.

The Six Triple Eight, as they were known, had a three-year backlog of items to sort through and help on their way.