Today (Tuesday) was ‘eviction day’ for the infamous black swan that set up home on the waters of the Avon in Stratford nine months ago.

The sole male appeared on the Avon at Stratford near to the Fisherman’s car park a week before Christmas. Its unexpected colouring – black rather than the white mute swans who populate the area – caused a wave of interest, and the swan’s photo has been shared numerous times on social media ever since.

It is a Cygnus atratus, the black swan with a red bill is native to Western Australia; whereas Stratford’s native swans are Mute, and known for their white plummage.

Locals had christened the black swan ‘Reggie’ but to swan keeper Cyril Bennis he was known as Mr Termintor - so called because his aggressive nature.

Sadly Mr T had recently attacked and driven away a male Mute swan - and moved in on its mate. After what Cyril calls further ‘argy bargy’ and after consulting the King’s swan man, David Barber, the decision was made to move Mr T on.

But don’t worry, he’s going to be rehomed in Dawlish, Devon - where there is a flock of black swans.

See Thursday’s Herald for more news on Mr T.