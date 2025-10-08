HE’S got a big beak and he’s fallen in love – no Cyrano de Bergerac, the big-conked lover currently treading the boards of the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, but a real-life swan, Our Reggie.

Just last Wednesday Stratford’s hellraiser black swan was removed from the Avon by swan-keeper Cyril Bennis. He no sooner moved to his new home in Dawlish, Devon, where there is a flock of black swans, when he picked up a new lady, who we are calling Mrs Reggie.

“I am just so relieved,” said Cyril of the happy union. “People were very unhappy with me for removing him, but he had to go – he was causing problems. I called him Mr Terminator as he was aggressive to male native mute swans. Now he’s being well looked after and has found a new mate, I’m happy for him.

“He’s still a big talking point – and is getting all the attention.”

Mr and Mrs Reggie find love.

In fact Reggie has gained such notoriety that Cyril has been interviewed by media outlets around the globe about why Stratford had to oust its only black swan, a species native to Australia and New Zealand.

Reggie/Mr T on the back of Cyril's bike as he is taken to the vet ahead of his journey to Dawlish

“It’s been crazy,” said Cyril. “Everyone has loved hearing about Mr T, it’s caught people’s imaginations. I’ve been on the news in Canada and Australia. I did love going on Radio 4 – it brought a bit of lightness in that ten-minute slot before the news.”

Cyril and fellow swan volunteer Anne Sullivan drove to Gloucester services on the M5 to meet their Dawlish counterpart, Don Phillips, to hand over Reggie to his care, and continue his journey to his new home.

Dawlish has a flock of black swans after a pair were introduced to the area from New Zeland in 1906.

Ann Sullivan, Don Phillips and Cyril Bennis with Reggie at the handover

“He’s been given his own area and was allowed his choice of mates, and he decided very quickly,” said Cyril of Reggie’s new idyllic setup. “They’re going to take good care of him, and I am so just relieved it’s all worked out.”

Swan warden Cyril Bennis after capturing the black swan on the Avin in Streatford on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Reacting to the Herald’s shock at how quickly Reggie had got things on with his new bird, Cyril laughed heartily, and joked: “He’s a male swan! That’s what they do! Shall I buy you a manual that explains it?!”

Perhaps Cyrano could learn a few conjugal tricks from Our Reggie.

