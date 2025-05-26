Regenerating Stratford eyesores - could the Green Dragon site be an option?

ALMOST three quarters of those who responded to our story about a project to refurbish Stratford’s dilapidated eyesore buildings, would consider investing.

And more than a quarter more said they ‘may be’ in favour.

Almost 50 residents have shared their opinion on the plan which could transform the town.

Of those who would consider investing, well over a third (39%) would chip in £100-£250, a sixth (15%) would invest £250-£500, and more than a quarter (29%) would stump up £500-£1,000.

One person pledged between £10,000-£20,000.

The project centres on setting up a community regeneration trust, owned and run by people living in Stratford town and district.

Behind the boards at the former Green Dragon pub. Photo: Mark Williamson

Anyone could buy shares, starting from as little as £50, with the cash used to buy and renovate property.

The resulting revamped homes and offices could be rented out to generate income, creating a ‘virtuous circle’ of investment and development.

The Stratford Community Regeneration Trust would be set up as a community benefit society and run on a one-member-one-vote democratic basis.

Chartered surveyor James Brookes, who has put forward the plan for community investment, said: “It’s the start of a conversation and an attempt to do something better as a continuing project for the town going forward, getting people interested is the first step.”

Mr Brookes, of Complex Development Projects Ltd which specialises in urban regeneration and has steered projects including the transformation of Coventry’s creative quarter, added that people living in Stratford who want to improve their town don’t currently have a way of doing this.

He pointed out that local government and charities have limited budgets, so little or no funding for important projects such as affordable housing and youth facilities.

Some of the comments Mr Brooks has received include one resident who said: “I think this is a great idea. As a Stratford Resident for nearly 20 years, it pains me to see so many empty and wasted properties especially within the town centre.”

Another said: “Eager to see boarded up derelict buildings (Evesham Place, Clopton Road) come back into use. And we need investment to meet the growing affordable housing needs of Stratford residents.”

And another resident said: “Totally agree with the idea of occupying empty buildings with a mix of residential and smaller retail opportunities. Empty buildings are a blight and could surely be adapted to bring more people to town. I love this place, but there is negativity about the town's centre - would love to play a part in its regeneration.”

Several people asked for more details about a similar project in Leeds where a community-led trust raised £550,000 from 150 local people to refurbish derelict houses into affordable homes.

Mr Brookes cited the former Green Dragon site on Greenhill – widely criticised as an eyesore - as one that might be a good fit for the Stratford project.

The Trust could use the pooled fund to buy a site like the one where the old pub used to be, and then finance its redevelopment.

He added that the idea would be to keep it local by hiring local contractors and builders to renovate or construct to transform the site into a valuable community asset.

Mr Brookes is keen to hear from more people - anyone wanting to comment or register interest can do this at: https://stratfordregentrust.drr.ac/