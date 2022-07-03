REG Mitchell OBE, a stalwart of the Stratford drama scene, has died aged 92. He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside.

Born in Bradford on 18th August 1929, Reg went on to train at Bradford Playhouse and became an associate of the Drama Board of Great Britain.

As a semi-professional director he had over 60 plays and musicals to his credit – including two productions each of Hamlet and Twelfth Night, as well as Measure for Measure, Macbeth, The Tempest and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. He worked with around 15 drama groups throughout the North, in many different theatres.

He was equally dedicated to his day job, working for the Civil Service in Sheffield, which saw him awarded an OBE in 1989.

When he moved to Warwickshire he became interested in the lives of Shakespeare’s daughters and their husbands. Inspired by their stories he wrote his first original play, The Quiney Affair. It was first performed at the RSC’s The Other Place on 15th August 1997.

He has several other plays to his credit, including Hallmarks (Shakespeare Centre 1998); By Royal Command (commissioned for the Shakespeare millennium birthday celebrations); a Victorian musical adaptation of Dickens’ famous ghost story, A Christmas Carol (RSC Swan Theatre, 1999) and Great Expectations (Stratford 1995). Other plays include Love Letters in Four Acts, about the final years of Anton Chekhov’s life (1999).

A founding partner of The Bird of Prey Theatre Company and Falcon Productions, he was also instrumental in forming writing group Stratford Playwrights.

As well as his theatrical achievements, Reg is remembered by local dramatist Amanda Laidler as “a kind, knowledgeable and thoughtful man – a true gentleman”.

Daughter Ruth said the family had shared fond memories of her much-loved dad during his recent eulogy at the Sun Rising Burial Ground.