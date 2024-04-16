Generous donations see Stretton-on-Fosse village hall looking fresh as a daisy for Greenfingers spring event
Things were looking blooming great in Stretton-on-Fosse village hall on Sunday (7th April) when it held its first event since having a spruce up.
The Greenfingers Garden Club spring festival brought an abundance of flowers and colour as villagers enjoyed their first view of the newly refurbished and insulated hall.
Parish councillor Izzi Hazelwood explained: “Our village hall is the core of the village and is well-used by the village and local groups, but after 34 years it was in need of upgrading. To insulate a hall internally is not a cheap thing to do so we applied to the Warwickshire Green Shoots Fund in 2022 for a grant to help us towards insulating the hall, which was very expensive to heat.