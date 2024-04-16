Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Generous donations see Stretton-on-Fosse village hall looking fresh as a daisy for Greenfingers spring event

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 11:01, 16 April 2024

Things were looking blooming great in Stretton-on-Fosse village hall on Sunday (7th April) when it held its first event since having a spruce up.

The Greenfingers Garden Club spring festival brought an abundance of flowers and colour as villagers enjoyed their first view of the newly refurbished and insulated hall.

Tea up … Izzi Hazelwood and Debbie Whittaker, pictured with caretaker and helper Rod Case, were instrumental in the refurbishment Stretton-on-Fosse Village Hall where a celebration of the project completion was held on Sunday afternoon.. Photo: Mark Williamson
Tea up … Izzi Hazelwood and Debbie Whittaker, pictured with caretaker and helper Rod Case, were instrumental in the refurbishment Stretton-on-Fosse Village Hall where a celebration of the project completion was held on Sunday afternoon.. Photo: Mark Williamson

Parish councillor Izzi Hazelwood explained: “Our village hall is the core of the village and is well-used by the village and local groups, but after 34 years it was in need of upgrading. To insulate a hall internally is not a cheap thing to do so we applied to the Warwickshire Green Shoots Fund in 2022 for a grant to help us towards insulating the hall, which was very expensive to heat.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE