FROM never having picked up an instrument before to playing a live gig proved to be the perfect confidence boost for a group of young Stratford refugees who have achieved their goals through the sound of music.

Clare Thomas and her family from Bearley have been helping people from vulnerable backgrounds with their Spark Youth Music Project since the start of the year which has seen the youngsters meet on a weekly basis and learn to play instruments which have been kindly donated by the public. After many rehearsals - to fine tune their musical talent - the group recently performed live at The Box at Fargo Village in Coventry.

Spark music gig in Coventry.

Clare told the Herald: “Our Spark 2023 band programme came to a fabulous end with seven bands performing at the gig. It was the perfect conclusion to what has been an incredibly positive few months working with over 40 young people from across Warwickshire most of whom came to us from vulnerable backgrounds. Eighty per cent of them had never picked up an instrument before January which makes their achievements on the stage even more remarkable. Not only have these young people made a fantastic start on their musical journey but more importantly they have overcome many barriers to their confidence and self-esteem and we are so very proud of all of them.”