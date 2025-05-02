Reform win Warwickshire County Council election as Conservatives lose their leader

REFORM UK were the biggest winners following the Warwickshire County Council elections, gaining 23 seats from a standing start.

However, the party failed to hit the magic number 29 - the number of seats needed to have a majority at Shire Hall.

The election also saw good results for the Liberal Democrats (14 seats) and Greens (seven).

The Conservatives had a day to forget as they went into the election with 41 councillors and came out the other side with just nine.

One of the people to lose their seat was former council leader Izzi Seccombe. Her Stour and the Vale seat went to Liberal Democrat David Curtis with 1,129 votes while Mrs Seccombe got 961. However, Reform played its part taking 760 votes - votes which some would argue a few years ago would have been destined for someone wearing a dark blue rosette.

The Warwickshire political map.

The result, in the Stratford district, means the Lib Dems are the undisputed powerhouse of local - and national - politics. Stratford District Council is Lib Dem run, the MP is a Lib Dem and out of the 13 seats at county level, seven are Lib Dems including the three for Stratford town.

Reform did make inroads in the area - at Arden and Studley - while the Conservatives retained four seats.

The full election results for the district are at the end of the article.

North Warwickshire (seven out of seven seats) and Nuneaton and Bedworth (12 out of 13 seats) are very much the Reform heartland.

Rugby returned two Reform councillors while the Warwick district shunned Nigel Farage’s party, returning mainly Greens and Lib Dems.

One thing the result does show is the political divide between north and south Warwickshire, which will no doubt be used to back the argument for a two-council system when the local government reorganisation is examined in more detail.

The three ‘north’ areas returned 21 Reform councillors while the south voted in two.

Now the Conservatives - who favour a single authority for Warwickshire - are no longer in control, this important issue could be one of many put under the spotlight for a rethink.

The results were:

Alcester – Turnout 41.24%

Andrew Foster - Labour Party - 381

Tom Genders - Green Party - 119

Sarah Hession - Conservative Party - 820

Ashley Jones - Reform UK - 898

James Norris - Liberal Democrats – 1196 Elected





Arden - Turnout 40.54%

James Crocker - Reform UK – 1273 Elected

Jude Doherty - Labour Party - 90

Stuart Keighley - Liberal Democrats - 917

Helen Mitchell - Green Party - 147

India Tibbs - Conservative Party - 988





Bidford and Welford - Turnout 34.86%

Cliff Brown - Liberal Democrats – 1356 Elected

Sarah Cohen - Green Party - 177

Bill Fleming - Conservative Party - 873

John Hartigan - Labour Party - 127

Neil Lawrence - Reform UK - 1340





Feldon - Turnout 37.26%

Louis Adam - Liberal Democrats - 1126

Rachel Frenguelli - Labour Party - 192

Joshua Hearne-Wilkins - Reform UK - 783

Christopher Kettle - Conservative Party – 1133 Elected

Michael Mordue - Green Party - 159





Kineton & Red Horse - Turnout 38.38 %

Rob Ballantyne - Green Party - 351

Bruno Frenguelli - Labour Party - 183

John Leary - Reform UK - 799

Christopher Mills - Conservative Party - 1404 Elected

Nick Solman - Liberal Democrats - 359





Shipston - Turnout 42.36%

Jo Barker - Conservative Party – 1325 Elected

Andy Fincham - Liberal Democrats - 384

Mary Fraser - Labour Party - 108

Julie Hudson - Green Party - 899

Robert Palmer - Reform UK - 823





Southam, Stockton & Napton - Turnout 33.47%

Andy Crump - Conservative Party – 1780 Elected

Trevor Dutton - Labour Party - 151

Zoe James - Green Party - 261

Chris Lambert - Liberal Democrats - 201

James Mosscrop - Reform UK - 569





Stour and the Vale - Turnout 43.1%

Allison Aves - Green Party - 127

Sally Bigwood - Labour Party - 67

David Curtis - Liberal Democrats – 1129 Elected

Sean Edmunds - Reform UK - 760

Izzi Seccombe - Conservative Party - 961





Stratford North - Turnout 36.35%

Julie Allison - Reform UK - 532

Niki Carpenter - Green Party - 117

Lorraine Grocott - Liberal Democrats – 1118 Elected

Jacob Hill - Labour and Cooperative Party - 148

Tim Sinclair - Conservative Party - 1027





Stratford South - Turnout 41.55%

Helen Cooper - Reform UK - 786

Matthew Peacock - Labour Party - 111

Peter Pettifor - Green Party - 95

Krish Rengaraju - Conservative Party - 443

Kate Rolfe - Liberal Democrats – 2181 Elected





Stratford West - Turnout 36.94%

Steve Albon - Liberal Democrats - 1259 Elected

Tina Brough - Reform UK - 678

Jason Fojtik - Labour Party - 140

Vince Herbert - Green Party - 135

Jane Meehan - Conservative Party - 519





Studley - Turnout 36.79%

Luke Cooper - Reform UK – 871 Elected

Sherron Guise - Green Party - 99

Peter Hencher-Serafin - Liberal Democrats - 768

Justin Kerridge - Conservative Party - 828

Alastair Nealon - Labour Party - 91





Wellesbourne - Turnout 39.97%

George Cowcher - Liberal Democrats – 1499 Elected

Penny-Anne O’ Donnell - Conservative Party - 962

James Pink - Reform UK - 764

David Spillane - Labour Party - 105

Tess Venus - Green Party - 158





Overall turnout figure for Stratford District area was 38.55%.

Number of votes cast: 42,234