Reform win Warwickshire County Council election as Conservatives lose their leader
REFORM UK were the biggest winners following the Warwickshire County Council elections, gaining 23 seats from a standing start.
However, the party failed to hit the magic number 29 - the number of seats needed to have a majority at Shire Hall.
The election also saw good results for the Liberal Democrats (14 seats) and Greens (seven).
The Conservatives had a day to forget as they went into the election with 41 councillors and came out the other side with just nine.
One of the people to lose their seat was former council leader Izzi Seccombe. Her Stour and the Vale seat went to Liberal Democrat David Curtis with 1,129 votes while Mrs Seccombe got 961. However, Reform played its part taking 760 votes - votes which some would argue a few years ago would have been destined for someone wearing a dark blue rosette.
The result, in the Stratford district, means the Lib Dems are the undisputed powerhouse of local - and national - politics. Stratford District Council is Lib Dem run, the MP is a Lib Dem and out of the 13 seats at county level, seven are Lib Dems including the three for Stratford town.
Reform did make inroads in the area - at Arden and Studley - while the Conservatives retained four seats.
The full election results for the district are at the end of the article.
North Warwickshire (seven out of seven seats) and Nuneaton and Bedworth (12 out of 13 seats) are very much the Reform heartland.
Rugby returned two Reform councillors while the Warwick district shunned Nigel Farage’s party, returning mainly Greens and Lib Dems.
One thing the result does show is the political divide between north and south Warwickshire, which will no doubt be used to back the argument for a two-council system when the local government reorganisation is examined in more detail.
The three ‘north’ areas returned 21 Reform councillors while the south voted in two.
Now the Conservatives - who favour a single authority for Warwickshire - are no longer in control, this important issue could be one of many put under the spotlight for a rethink.
The results were:
Alcester – Turnout 41.24%
Andrew Foster - Labour Party - 381
Tom Genders - Green Party - 119
Sarah Hession - Conservative Party - 820
Ashley Jones - Reform UK - 898
James Norris - Liberal Democrats – 1196 Elected
Arden - Turnout 40.54%
James Crocker - Reform UK – 1273 Elected
Jude Doherty - Labour Party - 90
Stuart Keighley - Liberal Democrats - 917
Helen Mitchell - Green Party - 147
India Tibbs - Conservative Party - 988
Bidford and Welford - Turnout 34.86%
Cliff Brown - Liberal Democrats – 1356 Elected
Sarah Cohen - Green Party - 177
Bill Fleming - Conservative Party - 873
John Hartigan - Labour Party - 127
Neil Lawrence - Reform UK - 1340
Feldon - Turnout 37.26%
Louis Adam - Liberal Democrats - 1126
Rachel Frenguelli - Labour Party - 192
Joshua Hearne-Wilkins - Reform UK - 783
Christopher Kettle - Conservative Party – 1133 Elected
Michael Mordue - Green Party - 159
Kineton & Red Horse - Turnout 38.38 %
Rob Ballantyne - Green Party - 351
Bruno Frenguelli - Labour Party - 183
John Leary - Reform UK - 799
Christopher Mills - Conservative Party - 1404 Elected
Nick Solman - Liberal Democrats - 359
Shipston - Turnout 42.36%
Jo Barker - Conservative Party – 1325 Elected
Andy Fincham - Liberal Democrats - 384
Mary Fraser - Labour Party - 108
Julie Hudson - Green Party - 899
Robert Palmer - Reform UK - 823
Southam, Stockton & Napton - Turnout 33.47%
Andy Crump - Conservative Party – 1780 Elected
Trevor Dutton - Labour Party - 151
Zoe James - Green Party - 261
Chris Lambert - Liberal Democrats - 201
James Mosscrop - Reform UK - 569
Stour and the Vale - Turnout 43.1%
Allison Aves - Green Party - 127
Sally Bigwood - Labour Party - 67
David Curtis - Liberal Democrats – 1129 Elected
Sean Edmunds - Reform UK - 760
Izzi Seccombe - Conservative Party - 961
Stratford North - Turnout 36.35%
Julie Allison - Reform UK - 532
Niki Carpenter - Green Party - 117
Lorraine Grocott - Liberal Democrats – 1118 Elected
Jacob Hill - Labour and Cooperative Party - 148
Tim Sinclair - Conservative Party - 1027
Stratford South - Turnout 41.55%
Helen Cooper - Reform UK - 786
Matthew Peacock - Labour Party - 111
Peter Pettifor - Green Party - 95
Krish Rengaraju - Conservative Party - 443
Kate Rolfe - Liberal Democrats – 2181 Elected
Stratford West - Turnout 36.94%
Steve Albon - Liberal Democrats - 1259 Elected
Tina Brough - Reform UK - 678
Jason Fojtik - Labour Party - 140
Vince Herbert - Green Party - 135
Jane Meehan - Conservative Party - 519
Studley - Turnout 36.79%
Luke Cooper - Reform UK – 871 Elected
Sherron Guise - Green Party - 99
Peter Hencher-Serafin - Liberal Democrats - 768
Justin Kerridge - Conservative Party - 828
Alastair Nealon - Labour Party - 91
Wellesbourne - Turnout 39.97%
George Cowcher - Liberal Democrats – 1499 Elected
Penny-Anne O’ Donnell - Conservative Party - 962
James Pink - Reform UK - 764
David Spillane - Labour Party - 105
Tess Venus - Green Party - 158
Overall turnout figure for Stratford District area was 38.55%.
Number of votes cast: 42,234