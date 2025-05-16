Reform UK took key positions in Warwickshire County Council today (Friday) at the Annual General Meeting.

Cllr Rob Howard, leader of the Reform UK Group at the council, was elected as leader of the county council. The portfolio holders for the new cabinet will be decided and announced in the coming weeks - and expecting by the deadline at the end of the month.

Cllr Edward Harris, left, takes over chair role from Chris Mills

Also at the meeting, Cllr Edward Harris (Reform UK, Baddesley and Dordon) was elected as the new chair of the county council, taking the reins from outgoing chair, Cllr Chris Mills of the Conservatives.

Cllr Dale Keeling (Reform UK, Dunsmore and Leam Valley) was elected as vice-chair.

Cllr Edward Harris

The role of chairman of the council is to chair the meetings of full county council, which takes place every six weeks in the Council Chamber and brings together all members of the council from all political groups. It is also a civic role in which the chair formally represents the county council at public events.

Cllr Howard was unable to be at the meeting as he was on holiday.