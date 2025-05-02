Reform UK take early lead in Warwickshire County Council local elections

Warwickshire County Council election results.

WARWICKSHIRE County Council election results are starting to be declared, with Reform UK taking early victories in the north of the county.

At 12.30pm today (Friday), Reform UK had won Coleshill North & Water Orton, Atherstone and Stockingford.

Labour had secured one seat - the Benn ward.

Just 10 minutes later (12.40pm) and Reform UK added another five seats: Kingsbury, Baddesley & Dordon, Polesworth, Stockingford and Nuneaton Abbey.

All the action is in the north of Warwickshire at the moment.

12.45pm: Bedworth Central is declared for… yes, once again, Reform UK.

And that result is quickly followed by another win for Reform UK in Bedworth East.

12.50pm: It’s currently 10 for Reform UK and one for Labour with the other parties yet to hit their stride.

Camp Hill (again in the north) brings up Reform’s 11th seat. Another 18 and Reform would have a majority at Shire Hall.

However, the voting patterns have always been very different in the north of Warwickshire to the south… will that change today?

12.55pm: Labour get their second victory of the day at Brownsover & Coton Park.

That makes it 11-2 in Reform’s favour.

1pm: The Reform train steams onwards with two more wards: Hartshill & Mancetter and Coleshill South & Arley.

1.05pm A few to add - and all for Reform: Arbury, Bedworth West and Attleborough.

Conservatives are on the board: Hillmorton is the first seat for the Conservative Party. Although Reform was second, there were 400 votes between the two candidates.

1.10pm: Another Bedworth seat goes to Reform; this time it’s Bedworth North. Earl Craven ward also goes to Reform, making it 17 seats for the party with just three for the others… so far.

1.15pm: The Lib Dems will be at Shire Hall - the experienced Jerry Roodhouse wins Eastlands.

Warwickshire's new political look is starting to take shape.

1.20pm: There’s going to a lot of new faces - Reform win New Bilton & Overslade.

Current state of play

Currently all seven seats have been decalred in North Warwickshire. All for Reform.

Nine of the 13 seats have been declared in Nuneaton & Bedworth. Reform have won all nine.

The Rugby district is a bit more competitive - Two each for Reform and Labour and one each for the Lib Dems and Conservatives.

Lib Dems add two

The first result in the Stratford district is a win for the Lib Dems in Alcester. They have also won Bilton & Hillside.

The Alcester vote looked like this:

James Michael Norris Liberal Democrats (1196 votes)

Ashley Stuart Jones Reform UK (898 votes)

Sarah Gail Hession Conservative Party (820 votes)

Andrew Mark Foster Labour Party (381 votes)

Tom Genders Green Party (119 votes)

1.40pm: 19 for Reform: Galley Common

1.45pm:The Conservatives strike back… sort of. They’ve added another two seats - Fosse and Dunsmore & Leam Valley - which brings them to three.

Meanwhile Bulkington & Whitestone goes to Reform while the Lib Dems continue their good run of support in the Stratford area with Stratford West under their belts.

Half time

Reform have 20 seats (another nine needed for a majority) while Lib Dems have four, the Conservatives three and Labour two. Nothing for the Greens so far.

1.50pm: The Conservatives get another two seats: Kineton & Red Horse and Shipston (Greens had high hopes in Shipston but were short by 400 votes and finished second).

Meanhwile Whitnash goes to the Whitnash Residents’ Association - one more them and they’re level with Labour.

1.55pm: Twenty-one seats for Reform… Nuneaton East. And the Greens make their mark with victory in Weddington - a resounding win with 1,715 votes against Reform’s 1,070 votes.

2pm: I’m really hungry. No lunch yet.

Back to the results: The Conservatives cannot get an outright majority. There’s 23 seats left to declare which when added to the fove already won by the Conservatives will give them 28. They would need 29.

So what we are left with is either a Reform majority or a shared power structure of some sort.

What’s happening

In total 57 seats are being contested for the county council, which was run by the Conservatives. The Stratford district’s votes are being counted today at the leisure centre in town.

There are also two by-elections for Stratford District Council to be declared today.