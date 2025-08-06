REFORM UK has confirmed plans to bring forward a flag policy for Warwickshire County Council.

A row erupted at the end of June when leader Councillor George Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) asked chief executive Monica Fogarty to remove the Progress Pride flag from the front of the council’s Shire Hall headquarters.

That followed the commitment Reform made prior to the local elections that only the flags of the UK, England, armed forces or the local area would be flown from public buildings that it had control of.

Ms Fogarty resisted Cllr Finch’s request, inviting him to bring forward a formal policy if he wished to, with the subsequent row playing out through the national press and social media.

Criticism from Zia Yusuf, formerly Reform’s party chair and now head of its department of government efficiency (DOGE), and leader Nigel Farage MP included references to the Ukraine flag which has since been flown from Shire Hall.

Councils that Reform took control of in May, including Lancashire County Council and Leicestershire County Council, have brought in flag policies in line with the party’s national position.

During an interview addressing the flag storm, Cllr Finch confirmed “there will be a future flag policy” proposed in Warwickshire but declined to detail what it will entail.

“All I will say is when you see our flag policy, you will get it then,” he said.

When asked how soon it would arrive, Cllr Finch replied: “Whenever is appropriate.”

Cllr Finch’s coy approach is perhaps rooted in the difficulty presented by the political balance in Warwickshire.

Reform UK is the party with the most seats on the council – 22 – but no one has a majority, meaning other political groups can come together to gun down unwanted policies.

It is not clear whether any decision on flags will be taken by the cabinet, giving the Reform councillors in charge of major service areas discretion to make the call themselves, or in a vote of all councillors, but if it is pushed through cabinet then other councillors who object could call in the matter, asking for it to be reconsidered or reviewed by the relevant overview and scrutiny panel.

If six or more councillors object, they can ask for the issue to be voted on by all councillors.



