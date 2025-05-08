Reform UK loses one of its new Warwickshire county councillors after ‘employment’ error

By Andy Mitchell

Local Democracy Reprter

A NEW Warwickshire county councillor has apologised for a “mistake” that means he will be unable to serve under the Reform UK banner for now.

Cllr Luke Shingler swept to victory in Nuneaton’s Galley Common ward having been promoted as the Reform candidate until five days before the ballot.

He took to social media on the Saturday before the polls to tell residents he was not allowed to “run under a political organisation, party or movement due to my employment” but that it was too late to change ballot papers linking him to Reform.

The party almost swept the board in the north of the county, taking all bar one seat in Nuneaton and Bedworth if you include Cllr Shingler’s, plus every seat in North Warwickshire.

Cllr Shingler wrote that his message was delivered with “a heavy heart” and after “a very long few days trying to put out a fire that happened due to my mistake”.

Despite having to stand as an independent, he confirmed: “My beliefs are still of Reform, and I will remain a Reform UK member.”

After being elected with more than half of the votes cast, he clarified that he would be an independent councillor “for the next 18 months”, at which point he is due to leave his employment.

The posts did not clarify what his line of work is. However, members of the Armed Forces are prevented from being councillors for political parties.

The regulations state that serving members of the Armed Forces, who are permitted by the MOD to be nominated for election to any local authority, “may only stand as independent candidates. They are not to stand as candidates for any political organisation, party or movement and, if elected, are not to involve themselves in any way in the affairs of any such organisations, party or movement.”

“I am looking forward to going on this journey with you all and plan to take you along with me, keeping you informed of progress and improvements when I can,” Cllr Shingler to his ward members. “My key responsibilities will be to represent you and make decisions on services such as education, social services, highways and transport, libraries, waste disposal and strategic planning.

“I will be able to scrutinise council performance and get involved with allocating budgets and setting policies. I will serve a four-year term and will attend council and committee meetings.

“As a resident of Galley Common, I do know the issues that we face first hand and will be representing us all when decisions need to be made. However, I do welcome your input and information as there may be further issues that I am not currently aware of. I want to be your voice within the county council.”

The change means Reform UK holds 22 out of the county’s 57 seats, more than any other party, but no announcements have been made on who will lead their group at Shire Hall, whether they intend to form an administration or whether there are any plans to form an alliance to take power. Cllr James Crocker (Arden), chair of the party’s Stratford branch, said he was not in a position to comment at this point.

Cllr Shingler has been approached for comment.