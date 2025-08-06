THE Reform UK group in charge of Warwickshire County Council is to “look at the criteria” for home-to-school transport in a bid to stifle soaring costs.

Leader Councillor George Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) pledged to protect provision for children with disabilities who have education, health and care plans (EHCPs) but suggested a rethink in relation to other users could be on the cards.

Home-to-school transport is a huge and increasing financial headache for the county. In 2023, councillors increased the annual budget by more than a third – £8.3 million per year – to fund rising costs and demand but the service has continued to significantly overspend since.

The 2024 budget saw another £8.9 million added to the annual bill and even that wasn’t enough with a further £7.4 million top-up for the current financial year as voted through by the then-Conservative administration – Reform took over following May’s local elections.

Free transport must be provided for under-8s travelling more than two miles and children aged eight and older travelling more than three miles to their nearest school. There is also provision for those forced to take routes that are not deemed to be safe or suitable.

There are additional requirements for children with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND) and extended provision for children from families receiving means-tested benefits but even with bumper budget boosts, the service keeps spending more than it is allocated.

It had been asked to save just over £1 million through service and route redesigns but the council’s financial outturn for 2024-25 showed that home-to-school transport overspent by more than £8.2 million, £4.9 million of which went on SEND pupils with £3.3 million on mainstream provision.

A council report published in June cited “demand for services, the distance individuals are being transported due to the increase in in-year (school) admissions, increased interim transport costs for excluded pupils and increasing contract prices”.

In an interview with the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Cllr Finch said the new Reform administration would be “looking at the statutory and non-statutory payments we make as a council”, including reform of home-to-school transport “to ensure people get the best value for money”.

He cited crippling multi-million pound shortfalls in dedicated schools grants (DSG) that Warwickshire and nearly all other councils responsible for education are facing.

Warwickshire County Council

“The issue we have is that the last administration, backed by the Conservative government, allowed county councils to go into a statutory override,” said Cllr Finch.

“That allowed us to pick up deficits on SEND provision that should be paid for by national government.

“National government is not paying the bills so we have to. We are now at an £87 million deficit, next year it will be £147 million, that’s the problem we have.

“We are trying to support those children with disabilities and EHCPs, we are trying to find a way to work with the government but they don’t listen.”

Asked what he could change, Cllr Finch replied: “You can look at loads of different things – home-to-school transport, £48 million a year, that’s how much it costs to take children to and from school.

“If it is those disabled children with an EHCP we will support those all the way. We will support the children that need that but we just have to look at the criteria, that’s all.

“People will understand on the streets. If you ask the people of Bedworth what is going on, explain that simple scenario, they will understand.”

Asked whether he meant cutting back home-to-school transport, Cllr Finch discouraged assumptions or “using the word cut as a negative”.

“What we are looking at is a restructure and a reform of a system that has been going business as usual, that’s what has been allowed to happen for 12 or 14 years,” he said before suggesting the public was “cheering” on Reform’s plans.

“People want change, people want Reform and that is what we have given them,” Cllr Finch continued.

“Now we have a fresh perspective and a fresh pair of eyes on this. That is what the people are cheering us for, real people with lives with families who have a stake in this game, not all retired. The people can see it and that is why they are so happy that we are here.

“If you speak to a Reform member or voter, ‘Yeah, we are doing a great job’, but everyone else is just sniping from the sidelines. They are not contributing.

“Even if they are in opposition, even if they only have three councillors, they can come to ask me for a meeting about SEND provision. That’s the thing, we have to work together for the people of Warwickshire and that is what I am doing as leader.”