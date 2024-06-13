“PEOPLE have had enough of career politicians – I just wasn’t prepared to sit back and scream at the telly anymore.”

The words of James Crocker, the prospective parliamentary candidate for Reform UK in Stratford.

James Crocker, Reform UK.

“You could scream until you’re blue in the face so in the end I decided to do something about it and stand as a Reform UK candidate and even if I don’t win the Stratford seat my gravestone will read – ‘I tried, I tried’,” Mr Crocker told the Herald.