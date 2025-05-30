New council leader Rob Howard praised the “talented and willing individuals” with “real-life experience” who have taken key positions in his cabinet, as he announced some new appointments today (Friday).

Reform councillors from the north of the county haven take all the key portfolio-holder positions so far.

George Finch and Rob Howard

The party has been criticised for the delay in making decisions after becoming the biggest party following its success in the 1st May local elections a month ago.

Cllr Rob Howard (Nuneaton) took the leadership during the council AGM on 16th May - although he was away at the time and has just resumed his duties. Cllr George Finch (Reform, Bedworth) has been appointed deputy leader.

The newly appointed portfolio holders are as follows:

Leader and Portfolio Holder for the Economy - Cllr Rob Howard





Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children & Families - Cllr George Finch (Reform, Bedworth)





Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health - Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko (Reform, Earl Craven)





Portfolio Holder for Education - Cllr Wayne Briggs (Reform, Arbury)





Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation - Cllr Mike Bannister (Reform, Nuneaton Abbey)





Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety - Cllr Dale Bridgewater Reform, Camp Hill)





Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture - Cllr Darren Cheshire (Reform, Nuneaton East)





Portfolio Holder for Finance & Property - Cllr Stephen Shaw (Reform, Polesworth)





The portfolio position for Transport & Planning is currently vacant, with a decision on the appointment apparently expected soon.

The party said it was “excited to serve the people of Warwickshire, delivering results where they’d previously been lacking”.

Commenting on his appointments, leader Howard said: “I’m delighted to have appointed so many talented and willing individuals to work alongside me in leading this council. With a vast array of real-world experience, managing budgets and delivering results, my cabinet stands ready to deliver the change Warwickshire needs.”

Deputy leader Finch said: “It’s an honour to be given such responsibility and a privilege to serve Warwickshire. I look forward to working with every portfolio holder to deliver meaningful results and deliver on the electoral mandate we were given at the start of this month.”