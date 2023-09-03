WONKY fruit and vegetable was just one of the many classes to be entered in the flower, produce and handicraft show organised by Mickleton Gardening Club on Saturday, 26th August.

The annual extravaganza of home-grown produce, flowers, preserves, cookery, handicrafts, art and photography attracted a record number of entrants at King George’s Hall, according to organisers.

In amongst the sea of colour at the Mickleton Garden Club annual flower, produce and handicraft show at King George’s Hall on Saturday, 26th August were committee members Cathy Frances, Diane Smith, Caroline Byrne, Ginny Eves, Harriet Wood. Photo: Mark Williamson

Chair Cathy Frances said: “The show was amazing. It’s the sort of the traditional show you get in Midsomer Murders but without the murders.