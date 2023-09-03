‘Amazing’ Mickleton Gardening Club annual show attracts a record number of entrants
Published: 06:00, 03 September 2023
WONKY fruit and vegetable was just one of the many classes to be entered in the flower, produce and handicraft show organised by Mickleton Gardening Club on Saturday, 26th August.
The annual extravaganza of home-grown produce, flowers, preserves, cookery, handicrafts, art and photography attracted a record number of entrants at King George’s Hall, according to organisers.
Chair Cathy Frances said: “The show was amazing. It’s the sort of the traditional show you get in Midsomer Murders but without the murders.