GUESTS at Henley School’s prize-giving evening escaped with just a yellow card when the speaker for the evening was Andre Marriner, a professional football referee based in Solihull who spoke about his career officiating domestic and international matches.

The event, on Thursday, 1st December, was the school’s first in-person awards evening since 2019 because of the Covid pandemic and was attended by parents, students past and present, staff, governors and representatives from the town.

Mr Marriner spoke about how the qualities and work ethic required to be successful as a referee mirrored what pupils should aspire to develop in their own lives, namely professionalism, resilience and hard work.