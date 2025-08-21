Rediscovered after 150 years - the will which caused row about Shakespeare’s Stratford home

A LONG-lost will which sparked a family row over New Place, William Shakespeare’s Stratford home, has been found after 150 years.

The document, which was made in 1642 and caused a legal row about who should inherit the property, has been found in an unlabeled box at the National Archives at Kew.

The will was made by Thomas Nash on 25th August, 1642.

He was married to Shakespeare’s granddaughter, Elizabeth, and was living in New Place – reputedly the second largest in Stratford at the time – when he made the will leaving the property to his cousin, Edward Nash.

The Thomas Nash will.

However, Thomas Nash had no right to bequeath the house to his cousin as it had been left by Shakespeare in his will to his eldest daughter, Susanna, who was still alive at the time and was also living in New Place.

The confusion caused by Nash’s will prompted Susanna and Elizabeth to get a legal document drawn up confirming that they still held Shakespeare’s estates when Thomas Nash died, before both of them, in 1647.

Unhappy about this, Edward Nash took Elizabeth to court the following year, arguing that she should honour the terms of Thomas’ will.

Dr Dan Gosling, principal legal records specialist at the National Archives, who discovered the will, said: “This is a really exciting discovery, showing how the execution of Shakespeare’s will wasn’t entirely smooth sailing.

“Elizabeth had to bring her husband’s will into court and explain why she hadn’t honoured the terms of it.

“In the Chancery proceedings, though, Elizabeth stood up to Edward Nash, arguing that her late husband had no right to grant New Place, specifically mentioning that it had been left by her grandfather William Shakespeare to her mother Susanna Hall.”

Elizabeth, who later became Lady Barnard, is believed to have settled the matter out of court.

Dr Gosling added: “My initial immediate reaction when I found it was, ‘oh, this is interesting’, but I got really excited when I started to read about it and how it tied into the Chancery case, how it tied into the Shakespeare family and the last of Shakespeare’s direct descendants.”

New Place was bought by Shakespeare in 1597, when he was 33-years-old, for about £120.

It became the Shakespeare family home, with plenty of rooms to accommodate all of them. William died in the house in 1616.

After Elizabeth died, the house was bought by the Clopton family, which had owned it previously and it was demolished by Sir John Clopton in 1702.

While a replacement was built on the site, also called New Place, that too was demolished in 1759 by Rev Francis Gastrell.