Redditch teenager released on bail after music festival rape allegation

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested following rape allegations at a music festival has been released on bail while enquiries continue, police said.

The Redditch teenager was arrested by Warwickshire Police at the Camper Calling festival at Ragley Hall, near Alcester, on Friday night (22nd August).

The boy was taken into police custody following allegations of rape involving a girl of a similar age.

Warwickshire Police

Police said on Friday that a girl was being supported by specialist officers and appealed for anyone with information which could assist their investigation to call 101 quoting incident number 412 of 22nd August.