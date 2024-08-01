Home   News   Article

Red Lion pub in Stratford could reopen under new owners

By Simon Woodings
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 16:30, 01 August 2024
 | Updated: 16:46, 01 August 2024

THE Red Lion pub in Stratford will close its doors to customers this Sunday (4th August) ahead of a refurbishment and a reopening under new owners.

Owned by Whitbread, the Red Lion on Warwick Road, is one of several pubs which are being sold by the brewing giant as part of a strategy to focus on its hotels and restaurants.

The Red Lion, Stratford.
In a statement Whitbread said: “After many years serving the community we can confirm that the Red Lion will close its doors.

